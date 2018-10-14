The Nathanael Greene statue with the "googly eyes" treatment. (City of Savannah)

(CBSNEWS) – The city of Savannah, Georgia, has its eyes out for a vandal who put “googly eyes” on a statue of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene in a prank that has Facebook users rolling with laughter.

The city government posted a call for answers to Facebook on Thursday, including photos showing the Greene statue with the expressive eyes.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare,” the post said. “It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

The city urged anyone with information to contact the Savannah Police Department. The department has made no arrests and identified no suspects, spokeswoman Keturah Greene — no relation — told CBS News.

But the city is already seeing plenty of gags about the googly eyes. Since the Facebook post Thursday, dozens of users have been posting other googly eyes photos in comments on the city’s page.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*