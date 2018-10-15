WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
UPDATED: October 15, 2018  11:38 AM Police located Catalina Verduzco-Barron and Katrina Cruz. Both women were unharmed.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for two women who were last seen Sunday afternoon at their home.

Catalina Verduzco-Barron and Katrina Cruz live in the 2900 block of Dildo Drive.

catalina verduzco barron and katrina cruz Dallas Police Department Finds Women Safe That Were Reported Missing

Police need your help finding Catalina Verduzco-Barron and Katrina Cruz. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police said Verduzco-Barron is white, 66-years-old, with black and white hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Cruz is white, 22-years-old, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 4’10” tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Police said Verduzco-Barron may seem confused or disoriented when located. Cruz has down syndrome and has difficulty walking.

If anyone has any information about the location of Verduzco-Barron and  Cruz, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.

 

