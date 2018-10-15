UPDATED: October 15, 2018 11:38 AM Police located Catalina Verduzco-Barron and Katrina Cruz. Both women were unharmed.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for two women who were last seen Sunday afternoon at their home.

Catalina Verduzco-Barron and Katrina Cruz live in the 2900 block of Dildo Drive.

Police said Verduzco-Barron is white, 66-years-old, with black and white hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Cruz is white, 22-years-old, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 4’10” tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Police said Verduzco-Barron may seem confused or disoriented when located. Cruz has down syndrome and has difficulty walking.

If anyone has any information about the location of Verduzco-Barron and Cruz, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.