NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some drivers had a hard time trying to maneuver in the wet weather that’s expected to continue through Tuesday.

Monday morning officials with Johnson County Emergency Management got a call about a driver trapped in high water on County Road 1224, just west of Cleburne.

First-responders went into waist-deep water to rescue the victim. Officials say the woman was driving through a low water crossing when her car was picked up and swept about 100 yards downstream.

Additional video of @CleburneFD and RioVistas rescue pic.twitter.com/7fCghNKCjn — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) October 15, 2018

The woman was able to make it out of the vehicle and onto the roof after the car became wedged in a grove of trees. Video posted on social media shows rescuers carrying the woman to land. No one was injured.

Earlier in the morning there was a high water rescue on northwest Dallas. A car stalled in the water on California Crossing at Newkirk Street just before 6:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the driver out safely.

It was around 3:00 a.m. when emergency crews in Parker County were called to the scene of an accident on Interstate-20, near the Ranch House Road exit in the city of Willow Park.

An 18-wheeler, towing a semi-trailer, jackknifed on the eastside of the highway. A Toyota minivan approaching from behind, with four adults and three children inside, wasn’t able to stop and crashed into the rear of the trailer.

An adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The children, ages two, three, and four, were taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth. One of the children was listed in critical condition and officials say the other two are stable, but will need surgery.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated. The wet weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash.