FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former NBA photographer found her calling outside the arena.

Alissa Rosebrough’s nonprofit, Arise Africa is changing lives more than 8,000 miles away from her home base in Fort Worth.

Professional photography took Rosebrough to Zambia seven years ago.  What she saw the first time she stepped off the plane, changed her life’s direction.

“Wow,” said Rosebrough. “Probably that was my first reaction. You quickly realize in certain parts of Africa there’s so much poverty there’s so much difficult things but yet the people you meet the people you work with are the most loving friendly kind humans on earth.”

With a friend, she decided to start the non-profit Arise Africa, which was to raise money for things like school textbooks but grew into something even bigger.

CBS11’s Jennifer Lindgren shows us how this is just the beginning for Rosebrough in this week’s The Ones For Texas.

For more information on Arise Africa, click here.

