WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump is making plans to come to Texas to rally for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz ahead of the midterm elections.

The Trump campaign said the president will visit Houston’s NRG Arena on Monday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m.

According to his campaign, this is the sixth rally the president will hold in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he began his run for president in June 2015.

In recent months, Trump has pledged his support to former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Trump vowed to hold a Cruz rally at the biggest venue possible within the state.

On August 31, President Trump tweeted, “I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.”

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

The capacity at NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play, is 77,220.

NRG Arena, where the campaign event will take place, holds around 10,000 people.