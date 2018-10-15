WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
President Donald Trump, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, meets with farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael at a farm in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump is making plans to come to Texas to rally for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz ahead of the midterm elections.

The Trump campaign said the president will visit Houston’s NRG Arena on Monday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m.

According to his campaign, this is the sixth rally the president will hold in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he began his run for president in June 2015.

In recent months, Trump has pledged his support to former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Trump vowed to hold a Cruz rally at the biggest venue possible within the state.

On August 31, President Trump tweeted, “I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October.  I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.”

The capacity at NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play, is 77,220.

NRG Arena, where the campaign event will take place, holds around 10,000 people.

 

