SYDNEY, Australia (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, are expecting their first baby in the spring, Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 in a ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London.

No further details on their first expected child, or how Meghan is feeling after the first months of her pregnancy, were immediately provided by the royal family, but the palace said the couple had, “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

“My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the happy news they are expecting a baby in the spring. Wishing them all the best,” Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

The prime minister wasn’t invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. The couple shied away from inviting the country’s politicians to focus on family and friends.

The announcement came as a beaming Duchess Meghan, looking remarkably unfatigued by a 22-hour flight, walked out of Sydney’s airport with Prince Harry for a rest day before they officially start a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

