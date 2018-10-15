WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Bell, manager interviews, MLB, Rocco Baldelli, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have now interviewed a half-dozen candidates in their search for a new manager.

According to people familiar with the details, the Rangers conducted two more interviews Monday to increase the total to six.

They spoke Monday in Arlington with Rocco Baldelli and David Bell.

amanage Rangers Interview 2 More Manager Candidates, According To AP Sources

Rocco Baldelli and David Bell (Getty Images)

The Rangers are not making public comments about the first round of managerial interviews.

Baldelli is the major league field coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays. Bell is vice president of player development for the San Francisco Giants and the son of former Rangers third baseman Buddy Bell.

Texas is looking to replace Jeff Banister, who was fired with 10 games left the team’s second consecutive losing season.

Of the candidates interviewed so far, former New York Yankees and Florida Marlins manager Joe Girardi is the only one with major league managerial experience.

The Rangers lost 95 games and finished in last place in the American League West division in 2018.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s