LAREDO (AP) — An attorney representing a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Texas is asking a judge to reduce his client’s bond, claiming that conditions in jail amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

juan david ortiz Border Agent Arrested In Deaths Of 4 Women Wants Lower Bond

(credit: Webb County Sheriff’s Office)

An affidavit filed late last week says Juan David Ortiz has been denied clothing, eyeglasses and a toothbrush in his cell at the Webb County Jail in Laredo, where he has been held on $2.5 million bond since his arrest last month. The Webb County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment to the Laredo Morning Times on the claim.

Ortiz is charged with killing his victims over a 10-day period. Investigators believe he fatally shot four women during separate attacks after taking each of them to desolate areas outside of Laredo. He was arrested after a fifth woman managed to escape and contacted authorities. Her tips helped police zero in on Ortiz.

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

