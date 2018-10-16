SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke are wasting little time laying into each other in the second and final scheduled debate of a Texas Senate race that has become one of the country’s hottest — even as polls suggest it may not stay close.

O’Rourke, an El Paso congressman, has used record-setting fundraising and a background as a one-time punk rocker to attract heaps of national attention as he tries to upset Cruz and become the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas since 1994.

O’Rourke accused Cruz of lying about O’Rourke’s record saying President Donald Trump had it right when he called Cruz “Lying Ted” in 2016.

Cruz said consultants told O’Rourke to go on the attack and added facts are stubborn things.is extreme when it comes to abortions.

Cruz said “every human life is a precious gift from God.” O’Rourke says he supports only Supreme Court justices who believe in abortion rights and said Cruz has a troubling record on judges.

Regarding tariffs, Cruz said he’s against tariffs & trade war and said he’s made the case to President Trump to expand exports. He said he can work with the president and criticized O’Rourke for saying he’s in favor of impeaching the president.

In response, O’Rourke said Cruz is all talk and no action about his relationship with the president and questioned where the results are.

On healthcare, O’Rourke said he favors expanding Medicaid and getting to universal health care. Cruz called it socialized medicine that the U.S. won’t be able to afford.

Polls this summer suggested he was staying within striking distance. But Cruz has more recently opened up around 10-point leads.

O’Rourke had long stayed positive, but took Cruz to task on Tuesday for failing to criticize President Donald Trump over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and said he didn’t tell the truth on other issues. Cruz decried O’Rourke’s “extreme views” on abortion.

