COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas will likely be looking for a new fire chief soon.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has named David E. Coatney as the sole finalist for the position of Director of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).

“The work of Texas A&M Extension Service, which oversees Texas Task Force 1, is the best kept secret of The Texas A&M University System, from workforce training to rescuing thousands from disasters and teaching the rest of the nation how to rescue people,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “I am confident David Coatney will continue to improve upon the agency’s great tradition of public service.”

Coatney currently serves as Fire Chief for the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department where he has been since July 2016.

Before that, Coatney was Fire Chief of the Round Rock Fire Department in Round Rock, Texas for five years.

He has held leadership positions over 25 years working for the San Antonio Fire Department, including Chief of Fire Operations and Emergency Management Coordinator. He also currently serves as chair of the State of Texas Governor’s First Responder Council.

Coatney earned a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Education with a major in fire science and a master’s degree in Organizational Management, both from Wayland Baptist University.

Under state law, university governing boards must name finalists for the position at least 21 days before making an appointment.

The Board of Regents will consider the final appointment at a later meeting.