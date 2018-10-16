WACO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former Baylor University fraternity president indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016 has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint and been sentenced to probation.

Jacob Walter Anderson’s plea Monday in Waco came in a deal with prosecutors in return for dismissal of four counts of sexual assault. The deal would give the ex-Phi Delta Theta president three years of deferred adjudication probation, meaning the charge would be dropped if he satisfies his probation terms. Anderson, a Garland resident, also would pay a $400 fine and seek counseling.

The former Baylor student who filed the complaint and her parents expressed outrage at the deal and urged state District Judge Ralph Strother to reject it.

Strother has ordered a presentence investigation and plans to schedule a sentencing hearing in about six weeks.

Baylor University has faced mounting criticism over its response to sex assaults on campus, and some critics contend administrators have failed to fully investigate complaints. According to federal statistics, the Southern Baptist school of 16,000 students in Waco did not report a single instance of sexual assault in a four-year span, a finding that stands in sharp contrast to the many other private and public schools that made multiple reports over the same period.

