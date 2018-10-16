(CBS11) – Tommy Dorsey was one of the most prolific big band musicians and orchestra leaders from the 1930s through the mid 1950s.

Born on November 19, 1905 in Shenandoah, PA he was the second of four children and the son of a bandleader. He and his older brother, Jimmy, would team up later as adults and became famous musicians as the Dorsey Brothers. While Jimmy was known more for playing the clarinet and sometimes the saxophone, Tommy played the trombone. The brothers split in the mid-1930s and went their separate ways. Tommy was best known for songs such as “Opus One,” “Song Of India” and “The Dipsy Doodle.” Both he and Jimmy performed on both the NBC Radio Networks (Red and Blue) as well as the CBS Radio Network. All told, Tommy had 286 Billboard chart hits.

The song featured today is “Let’s Get Away From It All” from 1941, with music by Matt Dennis and lyrics by Tom Adair. Along with Tommy and his orchestra, Frank Sinatra and Connie Haines are the principal vocalists, along The Pied Pipers with background vocals. The song was a big hit for Sinatra. Haines had her own solo music career that started when she won a contest on the Major Bowes Amateur Hour Show and later had her own TV shows in the 60s.

Running 4:52 on the RCA Victor label (a division of RCA like NBC Radio was), the lyrics go like this:

I’m so tired of this dull routine

Up to town on the eight fifteen

Back at night, off to bed and then

Get up and start it all over again

Let’s take a boat to Bermuda

Let’s take a plane to Saint Paul

Let’s take a kayak to Quincy or Nyack

Let’s get away from it all

Let’s take a trip in a trailer

No need to come back at all

Let’s take a powder to Boston for chowder

Let’s get away from it all

Please enjoy!