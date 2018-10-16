FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Frisco ISD sixth grader who recently moved to Frisco from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for her father’s job, became the district’s 60,000th student to enroll.

Alanna Mazeffa goes to Pioneer Heritage Middle School.

Frisco ISD leaders, students and staff celebrated the milestone enrollee at the school on Tuesday.

Frisco ISD is now the fourth largest school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 13th largest school district in Texas, FISD shared in a news release.

The school district said it’s projected to add between approximately 1,400-2,100 students each year for the next five years. Enrollment figures below are based on 2017-18 data from the Texas Education Agency.

FISD said it is adding more new students per year than any other school district in Texas.

The school district said it welcomed its 50,000th student three and half years ago.

Previous enrollment milestones were reached in the following years:

10,000: 2002-03 school year

20,000: 2005-06 school year

30,000: 2008-09 school year

40,000: 2011-12 school year

50,000: 2014-15 school year