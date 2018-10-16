WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Arlington ISD, Deadly Crash, Elizabeth Brewer, Faith Whittaker, I-20, Jessica Brown, Lamar High School, Lindale, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington ISD confirms two of the three dead in an early Monday morning crash near Lindale, Texas in Smith County were Lamar High School students.

Juniors Faith Whittaker and Jessica Brown, both 16, died when the Jeep they were riding in, drifted onto the shoulder of I-20 and struck a parked truck and semi-trailer around 4:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The driver of the jeep, 36-year-old Elizabeth Brewer of Grand Prairie was also killed.

It happened about a mile east of Lindale in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 557.

The operator of the parked truck, who was asleep in the sleeper cab, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Arlington  ISD said extra counselors were on hand on Tuesday to help students deal with their grief after losing two classmates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s