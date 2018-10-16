ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington ISD confirms two of the three dead in an early Monday morning crash near Lindale, Texas in Smith County were Lamar High School students.

Juniors Faith Whittaker and Jessica Brown, both 16, died when the Jeep they were riding in, drifted onto the shoulder of I-20 and struck a parked truck and semi-trailer around 4:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the jeep, 36-year-old Elizabeth Brewer of Grand Prairie was also killed.

It happened about a mile east of Lindale in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 557.

The operator of the parked truck, who was asleep in the sleeper cab, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Arlington ISD said extra counselors were on hand on Tuesday to help students deal with their grief after losing two classmates.