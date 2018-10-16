NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a big mess on I-35E in Carrollton Tuesday night.

Police said part of the highway surface separated at Crosby Road.

That separation caused several bad crashes, even causing a police officer’s car to be damaged in a crash.

The officer was not hurt.

Potholes on the East Loop of 820 in Fort Worth are blowing out tires, bending rims and loosening parts, drivers report.

TxDOT has started to make emergency repairs to the road but the wet weather is making it difficult.

TxDOT said drivers should expect more potholes on and off the highway.