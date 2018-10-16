CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are investigating the death of a man found lying in the roadway near downtown Carrollton Monday night.

A Carrollton Fire Rescue engine company responding to an unrelated call discovered the man in the westbound lanes of Belt Line Road just east of S. Broadway Street around 8:50 p.m.

The victim, Andre Hood, 54, of Carrollton died.

Police said evidence indicates a sedan, possibly light-colored, braking in the immediate area at the time of the incident, but investigators found little other evidence at the scene.

Carrollton Police said with information or video that could help the investigation can call (972) 466-3333 to speak to an officer immediately, (972) 466-3329 to leave a recorded message or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com