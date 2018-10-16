WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Rangers bench coach Don Wakamatsu has interviewed for the vacant Texas manager’s spot that he filled in an interim role for the final 10 games of the season.

Don Wakamatsu #23 interim manager of the Texas Rangers watches the game against theSeattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to people familiar with the details, the Rangers interviewed Wakamatsu and Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan on Tuesday in Arlington.

Dusty Wathan #62 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait on February 20, 2018 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

The team isn’t making public comments about the initial round of interviews.

With Wakamatsu and Wathan added to the list, the Rangers have conducted eight known interviews in an eight-day span in their search to replace Jeff Banister.

Wakamatsu rejoined the Rangers last November after four seasons as the bench coach in Kansas City.

He previously served on the Rangers staff from 2003-07 and was a candidate for the manager’s post when Ron Washington was hired after the 2006 season to replace Buck Showalter.

Until Wakamatsu, who was 127-147 as Seattle’s manager in 2009 and until August 2010, former New York Yankees and Florida Marlins manager Joe Girardi had been the only candidate interviewed by the Rangers with major league managerial experience.

Banister was fired Sept. 21 with 10 games left in a 95-game loss season for the Rangers, who focused on the development of younger players. They were 3-7 those last 10 games.

The Rangers are set to move into a new stadium, Globe Life Field, in 2020.

