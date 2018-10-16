If you bought any of these salads, throw them away. (photo courtesy: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service)

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The USDA is recalling more than 200 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with bacon sold at 7-Elevens across Texas due to possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination.

The recall was issued on Tuesday after the problem was discovered during the weekend. Prime Deli Corporation in Lewisville received notification that the corn used in the production of their Southwest Style Salad with Bacon was being recalled by their supplier due to Listeria and Salmonella concerns.

The ready-to-eat salads with bacon were produced on October 13.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.2-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “7-ELEVEN™ BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON” and best by date of “Tuesday 1016”.

9.6-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “7-ELEVEN™ BISTRO SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH BACON” and best by date of “Tuesday 1016”.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 13553” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone who has one of the salads being recalled is urged to throw them away or return them for a refund.

There have been not been any confirmed illnesses due to the products.