WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her “Horseface” in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

A federal judge dismissed Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The defamation lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a “total con job.”

The judge on Monday said Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” protected under the First Amendment.

Trump tweeted: “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer.”

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti called Trump’s comments “outrageous” and Daniels responded in kind, tweeting: “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his… umm… shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps, a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Trump has a history of derogatory comments about women’s appearances.

No stranger to the metroplex, Daniels performed at Bucks Wild strip clubs in Dallas and Fort Worth in April.

“We want to see what made the President, President Donald Trump, pick her,” one patron told CBS 11 News after happily paying $40 to see the show.