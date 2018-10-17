WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Dallas Cowboys Stadium, DFW News, Home Owners Upset, Home Rentals, Next Door, Property, Short Term Rentals, Tourists

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Hotels may not end up being the only option for Arlington tourists after all. After two years of working toward a ban on home rentals, the city is now working on a process to allow them.

In front of a split crowd packing city hall Tuesday, the city council decided that instead of a ban, it would create a special permit process. It would allow owners to still rent their homes, in a city that has built itself as a destination for tourists.

The city was set to outlaw the popular practice, until coming back to the compromise discussed months ago.

“We had this answer months ago, and we missed it,” said city councilman Robert Shepard. “And sometimes the best solutions are the solutions that are right in front of your face that you never see.”

It wasn’t clear yet Wednesday exactly what the permitting process would entail. Staff is expected to design something, before city leaders vote on it again in several weeks.

Research presented to elected leaders shows the short term rental market is growing. There are almost 500 active listings in the city now, up almost 25-percent from less than a year ago.

“This is a new market,” Traci Hemminger said at the meeting Tuesday. She owned five homes in the area that she said she has improved for rentals.

“It’s here to stay. People want it. They’re successful because people want it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s