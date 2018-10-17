WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
UPDATED | October 17, 2018, 8:26 PM
Filed Under:bus fire, coppell isd, Irving, School Bus Fire
A Coppell ISD bus caught fire Wednesday morning. There were no injuries reported. (Courtesy: Juan Vazquez/Twitter)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A Coppell ISD bus caught fire Wednesday morning in Irving after the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine, officials say.

According to officials, there were two students, the driver and a monitor on board the bus at the time that was on its way to Valley Ranch Elementary. The students were evacuated safely, and there were no injuries reported.

Witness Juan Vazquez took video of the scene as the bus was on fire. Flames could be seen coming from all sides of the bus.

The fire was eventually extinguished. There has no word on the exact cause of the fire.

