IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A Coppell ISD bus caught fire Wednesday morning in Irving after the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine, officials say.

According to officials, there were two students, the driver and a monitor on board the bus at the time that was on its way to Valley Ranch Elementary. The students were evacuated safely, and there were no injuries reported.

Witness Juan Vazquez took video of the scene as the bus was on fire. Flames could be seen coming from all sides of the bus.

Bus on fire next to whole food in Irving, Tx pic.twitter.com/kJkNGEzN8Z — Juan Vazquez (@JuanMFVazquez) October 17, 2018

The fire was eventually extinguished. There has no word on the exact cause of the fire.