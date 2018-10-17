DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl beaten to death by her boyfriend was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Jeri Quezada was sentenced Wednesday in state district court in Dallas under a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Charles Wayne Phifer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole Tuesday for capital murder in the beating March 2016 death of Leiliana Wright.

Under terms of her deal with prosecutors, Quezada pleaded guilty last year to felony injury to a child for her part in the death.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Brian Maker, the dead child’s father, told Quezada that she should have relinquished custody of the girl instead of standing by while Phifer beat her to death.