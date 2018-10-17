WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Baby Girl, Child abuse, Child-Protection, cps, Evil, Failure Of The System, Family, father, Hate, Jeri Quezada, Leiliana Wright, love, Murder, Tragic, Violent Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl beaten to death by her boyfriend was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

leannawright Leiliana Wrights Father To Childs Mother Sentenced To 50 Years: You Should Have Given Her To Me

Leiliana Wright (credit: Alisa & Craig Clakley)

Jeri Quezada was sentenced Wednesday in state district court in Dallas under a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Charles Wayne Phifer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole Tuesday for capital murder in the beating March 2016 death of Leiliana Wright.

Under terms of her deal with prosecutors, Quezada pleaded guilty last year to felony injury to a child for her part in the death.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Brian Maker, the dead child’s father, told Quezada that she should have relinquished custody of the girl instead of standing by while Phifer beat her to death.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s