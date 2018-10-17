FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) — A new burger joint has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 6650 N. Beach St., Suite 108, the fresh addition is called BurgerFi. This is the national chain’s first location in Fort Worth and third overall in DFW.

It offers burgers like the CEO (double wagyu/brisket blend burger, candied bacon tomato jam, truffle aioli and aged Swiss cheese) and the Breakfast All Day Burger (Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, maple syrup, fried egg, hash brown, grilled onions and ketchup). (See all of its burgers here.)

You can also score veggie and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, onion rings, shakes and frozen custard.

With a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Marilyn D., who was the first to review it on Oct. 1, wrote, “We all enjoyed their CEO Burger, massive onion rings and out-of-this-world chili cheese fries! The staff was beyond accommodating and we really enjoyed the atmosphere!”

Will C. noted, “We had the cheeseburgers and fries and they were just exactly what we expected. Pretty sure we’re going to be regulars.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BurgerFi is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.