AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 18 flood-stricken counties in Central and South Texas.

Tuesday’s declaration lifts state restrictions and regulations on any state response, authorizing the use of all available resources to help with emergencies.

In his proclamation, Abbott notes that severe weather and prolonged flooding that began on October 7 “has caused widespread and severe property damage and threatens loss of life.”

The counties covered by the declaration are Bastrop, Burnet, Colorado, Fayette, Hood, Jim Wells, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, McMullen, Nueces, Real, San Patricio, Travis and Williamson.

The proclamation came as water levels on the Llano and Colorado rivers soared. The current on the Llano was so high that it collapsed the bridge on FM 2900 near Kingsland.

