About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Even though death rates have been decreasing since 1989, more than 41,000 women in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year. Breast Cancer is #UNACCEPTABLE.

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Parkland Hospital is offering events throughout Dallas County to promote breast health and breast cancer awareness. Events will present breast health education (ages 16 and up) and provide no-cost mammogram screenings (ages 35 and up) to uninsured and underinsured women. All sessions are from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To register and ensure your eligibility for no-cost mammograms, please call the contact person for the event you wish to attend, below:

October 20

Binational Health Fair

Mountain View College

4849 W. Illinois Ave.

Dallas 75211

Contact: Lisa Padilla 214-266-0514

October 26

Buckner Wynnwood-Family Hope Center

2006 Didsbury Circle

Dallas 75224

Contact: Monica Moran: 214-266-3059

October 27

Light of the World Church of Christ

7408 S. Hampton Road

Dallas 75232

Contact: Lisa Padilla 214-266-0514

October 31, 2018

Moorland Family YMCA

907 E. Ledbetter Drive

Dallas 75216

Contact: Monica Moran 214-266-3059

Help put an end to breast cancer by joining Komen. Since 1982, Susan G. Komen has funded more than $988M in research, more than $2.2 billion in education, screening and treatment, serving millions in over 60 countries worldwide.

The 2018 Komen Dallas Race for the Cure is Saturday, October 27 at NorthPark Center. Fundraise today to help reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.

Today, black women in the U.S. are about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Take action! Get educated and empower yourself to Know Your Girls.

The 6th Annual Battle of the Bras, benefitting Women Rock, Inc. is Thursday October 25 at the Plano Event Center. Help local breast cancer warriors fight this disease.”