DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After serving generations of North Texans during a span of 80 years, Freed’s Furniture in Dallas is planning its last chapter.

The Dallas furniture store known for the slogan “you can afford your dreams” first opened in Deep Ellum in 1938.

A family-run business, it moved several times before ending up along LBJ Expressway, near Midway Road.

Freed’s is still open for now.

The family has not determined an exact closing date.