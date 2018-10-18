Filed Under:101, Age, Chester Hollingsworth, Dallas, Dallas Flooring Warehouse, Dallas-Fort Worth Story, Happy Birthday, love, News, Smart Man, soldier, sweet, Talker, WWII Veteran

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Considered the oldest man still working in Texas, Chester Hollingsworth celebrated his 101st birthday today.

“Today is my birthday. October the 18th 1917,” he said with a smile.

The World War II veteran, Dallas entrepreneur and beloved friend and family man received a special birthday message from his company.

Hollingsworth helped start what’s now known as the Dallas Flooring Warehouse. He tried retiring twice before, but kept coming back and now spends two days a week working there.

101 bday Oldest Working Man In Texas Turns 101, Still Drinks 2 Dr. Peppers A Day

Chester Hollingsworth is a World War II veteran, Dallas entrepreneur and beloved friend and family man. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

“I just like to be with people. I don’t mind working,” said Hollingsworth affectionately.

Born and raised on a farm near Greenville, Hollingsworth helped his family raise cotton.

“We had a Model T Ford, and it was a terrible way to get around.”

As a young man Hollingsworth went on to sign up for the Navy a day after Pearl Harbor was attacked. He eventually wound up out west.

“About a month later I got a notice in the mail with a train ticket to go to San Diego, California.”

Hollingsworth has had a storied life… no doubt, and he said the secret for him is a simple one.

“Dr. Pepper,” he laughed.

That’s right, Hollingsworth drinks a Dr. Pepper twice a day.

But perhaps the real key for a long and healthy life and career is one he shared with all those at his birthday party.

“If you can get a job, where you love your job and love to go to work that’s what you want.”

Comments (18)
  1. Robert Quinn says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Nice !

    Reply Report comment
  2. Vox Veritas says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    10 – 2 – 4

    Reply Report comment
  3. Mary Lamb says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    He looks marvelous!

    Reply Report comment
  4. James Durkin says:
    October 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    You GO, fella!

    Reply Report comment
  5. Tyler Goodell (@Tyfyghter) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    I’m seeing a trend here…

    Reply Report comment
  6. Al Gorythem (@BrotherRainbow) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    He’s white, what a surprise!

    Reply Report comment
  7. Christopher Oliver says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    The store is called Dallas Flooring Warehouse not “Warehouse Superstore”.

    Reply Report comment
  8. Dallas Flooring WH (@DallasFlooringw) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Chester Hollingsworth’s store is called DALLAS FLOORING WAREHOUSE. (not warehouse supertore). Chester works there on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dallas Flooring Warehouse 8717 Directors Row Dallas, TX 75247.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Joseph Smith says:
    October 20, 2018 at 3:24 am

    when I move to Texas… I’ll be giving you guys a call.

    Reply Report comment
  10. Alan J.P. (@ajp345_) says:
    October 20, 2018 at 6:40 am

    “Anti-racists” say there’s a RACE problem. They say it’ll be solved when non-Whites pour into ALL & ONLY White nations and “assimilate” to get a brown mixture.

    They say only White nations have this RACE problem; they say non-White nations are fine.

    If I object to my own genocide these “anti-racists” say I am a naziwhowantstokillsixmillionjews.

    They say they’re anti-racist. What they are is anti-White.

    Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-White.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Theodore Moore says:
    October 20, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    I did not think of him as white when I read the article. I thought of him as a working man who likes people. I like people who work, pay their bills, and try to raise their family and figure skin color only matters to those that are racists. Racists obviously come in all colors and I like it no more in a black man than I like it in a white man.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Carey Mitchell says:
      October 20, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      That’s exactly what I thought. How the hell did race enter this discussion?

      Reply Report comment
  12. Randy Sanders says:
    October 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Outstanding! Way to go sir! And God bless.

    Reply Report comment
  13. Dennis Case says:
    October 21, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    There’s no period after Dr Pepper…Congratulations to you Sir…

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s