Filed Under:Carrollton, North Texas, Park Closing, Sandy Lake, Sandy Lake Amusement Park
Entrance to Sandy Lake Amusement Park in Carrollton, Texas. (Sandy Lake/Instagram)

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the end of an era for an iconic North Texas establishment. Sandy Lake Amusement Park announced on Facebook it has closed its gates for good after 48 years.

In the post, the park said that owners sold the property, and it will no longer be open.

“Sandy Lake Amusement Park has been a special place for families to visit for almost five decades,” the park said.

According to the park, the historic swimming pool was established in the 1930s, but the park became popular in 1971 when the rides, picnic grounds and other attractions were added.

“Thousands of teenagers had their first job at the park. Adults and retirees have supported their families while filling a variety of park positions. Many former employees are and will always be dear friends of the owners and coworkers,” the park said.

The park also made an Instagram post, thanking guests and employees for the memories.

