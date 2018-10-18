BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Bedford police chief is not calling you. Someone who claims to be him though, might be, police said Thursday.

An impersonator was reportedly part of an elaborate phone scam that targeted an elderly woman in the city Tuesday evening.

The potential victim did not give up any information that led to losing money, but real police chief Jeff Gibson acted quickly after learning about the scam, to make sure his name wouldn’t work on someone else.

“It’s rather brazen, that my name specifically was used in this conversation,” he said.

Police said the victim didn’t report the call directly, but someone who worked at the department knew her, and informed investigators Thursday.

The male caller told the woman she had won a Publisher’s Clearing House prize. He asked her to confirm four digits of her social security number, and already had her correct bank account number, routing number and work history.

The caller then told the woman that Chief Gibson would be calling to assure her it was safe to give up her account password. A second call then came, from someone claiming to be the chief.

“So the unique aspect of this particular situation is exactly what you indicated,” Gibson said. “There were two calls, and they followed through with that.”

Police did not know if other residents had received the calls.

Tracking phone scams is challenging, with police saying their best strategy is educating people on the latest tactics, so they don’t become a victim.