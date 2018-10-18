CROSBY, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area school district has laid off more than 100 assistant principals, teachers and other employees to resolve a financial crisis due in large part to the district spending $15 million more than it had in the bank.

An announcement Wednesday by the Crosby Independent School District that 72 employees have been dismissed came just two days after the district said approximately 30 workers were initially laid off.

The layoffs were the latest steps taken by district officials after learning in August the scope of a crisis that has brought the district close to insolvency.

Officials say audits from 2015 to 2017 show prior administrators overestimated revenues by millions of dollars while spending millions more than originally budgeted.

Officials found three primary problems: overspending on construction projects, bloated payroll costs and poor budgeting.

