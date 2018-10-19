McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County man will spend 47 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Joseph Scarborough, 48, of Princeton, was sentenced Friday.

“Today a jury made sure a child predator will spend the rest of his life in prison. This was only possible because of the child’s courage and resilience, as well as the family member who reported the assaults,” Collin County DA Greg Willis said in a statement.

Scarborough knew the child and had ongoing access to the child, according to the DA’s office.

He sexually abused the victim for approximately one year, beginning when the child was 8 years old.

Scarborough would sexually abuse the child when his mother was out of the home. Scarborough confessed his past abuse of the child to a family member, who then reported it to authorities.

After punishment concluded, the victim, the victim’s mother and the family member to whom Scarborough confessed all gave victim impact statements.

The family member said, “When I meet my maker, I don’t want him to ask me why I didn’t protect those children … My job here is done.”