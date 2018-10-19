DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Think of it as Klyde Warren Park, Version 2.0. Dallas’ popular deck park, that covers part of Woodall Rodgers Freeway, is growing.

Since opening in 2012, Klyde Warren Park has welcomed more than 6 million visitors to more than five acres of green space and the announced expansion will mean new places for North Texas families to play, enjoy events, and take in the Uptown/Downtown view.

The next phase expands Klyde Warren Park to the west, covering an additional 1.2 acres over the freeway.

“Over the course of the next several years we’re going to be filling in, with park, the area between St. Paul and Akard,” explained Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers. “We’re going to be adding another… over an acre to Klyde Warren Parkand putting in that space not only additional green space but a special events venue.”

The $76 million public-private partnership will add green space and a pavilion to the park. The expansion will also include a VisitDallas visitors center — complete with interactive technology that tells the story of the city past and present.

“We always wanted to cover the highway — as much of it as we could,” said Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation chair Jody Grant. “So this [expansion] is gonna take us as far west as the height will allow us… you know, you have to make room for cars underneath. This is gonna be a great addition to Dallas.”

Design and construction of the project will begin next year, with completion of the expansion happening as early as 2022.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, park officials and representatives from VisitDallas will be at Klyde Warren Park Friday morning to make the official announcement about the expansion project.