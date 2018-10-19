FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There have been multiple reports today that Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is leaving the department, headed to Baltimore to be the new commissioner.

CBS 11 News contacted the Fort Worth Mayor’s Office and was told they too had heard Fitzgerald was offered the job with the Baltimore Police Department, but had not heard from the Chief himself that he was leaving.

When asked if city officials would be making some kind of announcement city spokeswoman Michelle Gutt told CBS 11 News, “Not sure right now. We will keep you posted.”

The Baltimore Sun newspaper is reporting Fitzgerald is a top candidate for the commissioner’s position and the city’s mayor, Catherine E. Pugh, only said they are still vetting candidates.

Fitzgerald has been with FWPD since 2015 and is the first African-American to head the department.

* This is a developing story and will be updated a more information becomes available.