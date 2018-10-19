  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is making security changes at all of its middle schools and high schools.

It starts with random metal detector screenings.

The district informed parents this week.

Plano ISD said it’s also upgrading security cameras, fire alarms, public address systems at senior high schools and automated door locks.

In addition, there’s now a requirement for all students in grades 9 through 12 to wear ID badges. The district purchased commercial ID badge printers for high schools and senior highs.

Each senior high also has marked patrol vehicles and two new staff positions serving as safety monitors.

