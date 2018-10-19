Filed Under:Brain Dead, Cardiac Arrest, Cook Children's Medical Center, heart stopped, life support, Payton Summons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 9-year-old North Texas girl who was on life support and at the center of a dispute over her care has died.

Payton Summons’ heart stopped beating around 8:30 p.m. Friday according to her family’s attorney Justin A. Moore.

Moore said her heart stopped beating on its own.  Summons was not removed from life support.

Moore tweeted, “Known by everyone as full of determination and fight she fought until her heart gave out After scoring a big win in the Appeals court today, she left us just a few hours later She showed us how to fight against the odds. #RIPPJ”

Summons was admitted to Cook Children’s Medical Center on September 25 after going into cardiac arrest.

Doctors declared Summons brain dead with no hope of recovery, but her family fought in court, hoping to keep her alive and seek care for her elsewhere.

screen shot 2018 09 30 at 9 08 25 pm North Texas Child On Life Support For Nearly 4 Weeks Has Died

Payton Summons (courtesy: Olivia Rae)

Earlier in the day Friday, a judge had extended a temporary restraining order to keep her on life support at least through next Monday.

