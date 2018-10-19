ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Arlington Police said an officer who shot and killed a black driver during a traffic stop September 1 has not provided a statement to detectives in the criminal investigation.

Police on Friday identified Bau Tran as the officer who shot 24-year-old O’Shae Terry. The department had previously withheld his identify over safety concerns.

A department statement says the agency has completed its criminal investigation into the shooting and given the case to prosecutors.

“As of October 17, 2018, the Arlington Police Department has completed a thorough criminal investigation regarding all details surrounding this incident and has provided the case to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Throughout the criminal investigation, the involved officer did not provide a statement to the investigating criminal detectives, which is allowed by constitutional law. No affirmative findings have been reached at this stage as the Arlington Police Department awaits the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office’s decision to present the case to the full review of a grand jury,” the statement said.

The news release says Tran is in a “restricted duty status” until the end of an administrative investigation.

Tran had responded to the traffic stop as backup.

Police video footage shows him grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots can be heard.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)