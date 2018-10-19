DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas-area pimp who preyed on teenage girls was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Alan Nash, 41, was convicted in April of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion, transportation of a minor to engage in commercial sex acts, and illegal possession of ammunition after he forced two victims, aged 17 and 19, into the illicit sex trade in the fall of 2014.

During his four day trial, victims told jurors Nash lured them into engaging in commercial sex acts by promising a better life. Instead, he joined forces with the owner of the “Doll House” massage parlor, demanding the girls work day and night. He confiscated their proceeds and used violence and threats to keep them from leaving.

When one victim dozed off in a motel room, Nash dragged her out of bed and slammed her head into a toilet, cracking the seat with her skull – a warning to other victims about what could happen to them if they failed to earn enough money.

Nash recruited the 17-year-old via Facebook, with promises of gifts and trips, evidence showed. One day, he showed up at her mother’s apartment in a Mercedes to drive her to a liaison.

“I was a vulnerable little girl in need of guidance. I was desperate for help. Allen Nash knew that,” the young woman, now 22, said in an impact statement read aloud in court today. “I think it’s safe to say the devil lives in him.”

Nash routinely uploaded profanity-laced videos of himself clutching fistfuls of dollar bills, boasting about “ho money,” prosecutors said. He, Doll House owner Connie Su Moser, and manager Kum Shugars arranged illicit meetups on Backpage.com, thinly disguised as “body rub” treatments.

“Preying on vulnerable young women is despicable, and this sentence validates that important message,” said Nealy Cox. “I’m proud of the women who came forward to help us bring Mr. Nash to justice. We will continue to prioritize human trafficking cases across the Northern District of Texas.”

Moser, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and misprision of a felony in July 2017, was already sentenced to 8 years in prison. Shugars, who testified at Nash’s trial, pleaded guilty to racketeering in June 2017, and was sentenced to just over 2 years in prison. Authorities seized more than a million dollars in assets from Moser, including more than $400,000 in cash from her home, $70,000 in her bank account, and her 2015 Lexus – all of which the court determined were proceeds from the trafficking operation.

The Department of Homeland Security, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Shreveport Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Shreveport office conducted the investigation.