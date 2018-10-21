LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 21: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass while under pressure from Ryan Anderson #52 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter of the game at FedExField on October 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Coming off a dominate performance over a tough Jacksonville defense, the Dallas Cowboys were not able to carry that momentum into Washington.

In what was a shaky game for the offense that scored 40 points a week ago, Dallas fell to the rival Redskins 20-17.

During a drive in the fourth quarter to even the score and possibly take the lead, quarterback Dak Prescott fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by the Washington defense to make it a two-score game.

Prescott helped bring the score closer with a rushing touchdown under two minutes remaining, but it wasn’t enough as the Redskins walked away with a win and a top spot in the NFC East.

Prescott also ended the game with 273 yards passing and a passing touchdown. Although he was careful with the ball most of the game with no interceptions, the Redskins’ defensive touchdown proved costly.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a quiet game with 15 carries and 34 yards rushing.

Rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup had a breakout play for the offense with a 49-yard catch from Prescott for a touchdown. He finished with three catches for 81 yards.

Allen Hurns had his best game as a Cowboy with five catches for 74 yards.

The Dallas defense kept the Redskins offense in check for most of the game with only allowing one touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith.

Kicker Brett Maher missed a 52-yard field goal with no time remaining that would have sent the game into overtime.

The Cowboys have a bye next week in hopes of finding some consistency and better play on the road. The team is now 3-4 on the season.