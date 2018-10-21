Salads with chicken products that were sold in Whole Foods and Trader Joe's in some states, including Texas, have been recalled. (USDA)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Houston company has recalled nearly 1,800 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products because a corn ingredient may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says GHSW recalled salads produced Oct. 1 through last Thursday, with “best by” or “best if sold” dates of Sunday or Monday. For a full list, click here.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick.

Salads with a “P-44056” USDA mark were shipped to Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The items include some products sold under the Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s labels.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Listeriosis can cause diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

