DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite 11 days of rain, rain and more rain, the State Fair of Texas said it welcomed more than two million people this year as of Sunday evening.

Sunday was the last day of the fair, and it was perfect weather to close out the 2018 season. The wet conditions plagued fairgoers for 11 days out of 24 as the fair was forced close early some of those days.

Officials with the fair said over 380,000 people attended over the last two days, which is when the weather finally dried out.

The fair also released some more statistics of the attendees over the last 24 days. More than 11,400 members of the military and their families attended Military Appreciation Day, and more than 4,500 first responders and their families attended First Responder’s Day.