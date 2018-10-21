GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A community is in mourning after the passing of nine-year-old North Texas girl who was at the center of a legal battle over her care at a local hospital.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening for Payton Summons, who passed away Friday evening. Parents, classmates and teammates from her softball team lit candles and released balloons in remembrance of the nine-year-old girl.

Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center placed Payton on life support in September after she went into cardiac arrest, and they pronounced her “brain dead.”

Payton’s parents had been fighting in court, hoping to keep her on life support and seek care elsewhere.

On Friday, before her death, a judge had extended a temporary restraining order that would keep her on life support at least through Monday.

“Every parent should put as much effort into fighting for their kid as I did. The law shouldn’t take that away from you. And that’s the message I was trying to get across. My daughter was alive until her heart stopped on Friday,” said Payton’s mother Tiffany Hofstetter.

Payton’s heart stopped beating at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the family’s attorney.

The funeral for the nine-year-old girl will be held later this week.