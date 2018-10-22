Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders gets past Terrance Mitchell #39 of the Kansas City Chiefs to score a touchdown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have traded a first round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

The Cowboys are off to a 3-4 start and have been looking for some receiving help for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Meantime, Oakland is 1-5 and looking toward the future.

Cooper is a two-time pro-bowler.

Cooper was taken with a first-round pick out of Alabama in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Raiders and proceeded to put up huge numbers in his first two seasons.

The last two years have been huge disappointments and Cooper’s been all over the map this year, with two games over 115 receiving yards and four games with under 40 receiving yards, CBS Sports reports.

