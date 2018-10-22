Boniface Modubuko, 57, was driving this car when he allegedly hit a Dallas police officer, critically wounding him. (photo credit: JD Miles)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police officers are holding out hope for a full recovery for one of their own who was hit by a car while helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 20 Sunday morning.

Authorities said the officer was setting down flares around a traffic incident when a car driven by man identified as Boniface Modubuko disregarded emergency vehicles, and slammed into the officer.

“It’s obviously an intentional act when you choose to drive on the emergency lane and go outside around a squad car,” said President Of The Dallas Police Association, Michael Mata. “You’re making a choice.”

Modubuko was arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Sources told CBS 11 News that the 57-year-old works as a rideshare driver, although it’s unclear if he was on duty when the incident happened.

Mata said the officer, whose name has not been released, sustained serious injuries but no major damage to his brain or other organs leading to optimism he will recover.

“It’s going to be a good long time before he’s back on the street but I guarantee you this officer will be back in uniform back on patrol on the streets of Dallas,” said Mata.

The officer grew up in Oak Cliff with a dream to work as a police officer. He received honors as a rookie before joining the Southwest Patrol Bureau where there’s a lot of hope he will return.

Modubuko’s bond is $100,000.