NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Early voting begins in Texas today ahead of the November mid-terms. This year, more than ever before, North Texans are expected to turn out. In Dallas County a record 1.35 million people have registered to vote.

The polls opened at the Dallas Central Public Library, and other 54 other locations including government buildings and colleges, at 7 a.m.

For those wanting to cast their ballots early, you’ll need to bring one of seven approved forms of photo identification with you.

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

TexasElection Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or

Passport

Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins told CBS 11 News the last of the voting equipment was delivered on Saturday.

Pippins said she expects Monday and Tuesday to be very busy days at the polls. “We are prepared. We have our workers prepared, they’re trained, the supplies are there. So we are ready for 7 a.m. and hopefully we’ll have a large turnout.”

County officials are also reassuring the public about the safety of the voting machines — pointing out they are not connected to the internet and can’t be hacked.

Dallas County has also added extra security to the elections website.

Pippins said everyone who made the deadline to register to vote, and whose application was approved, should be able to vote. “And if there is someone that has a problem we want you to give us a call before you just walk away and be defeated and not vote.

The last day to cast a ballot during early voting is on November 2. Election Day is November 6.

Click here to find your polling location.