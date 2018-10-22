AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Residents in Austin are being ordered to boil their tap water before drinking after flooding in recent weeks filled the lakes that feed their supply with silt, mud and debris.

The city of Austin said in a statement Monday that the water needs extended filtration and treatment before it will be safe to consume. There is no indication of bacterial infiltration.

“Anyone who’s seen the water running through Ladybird Lake can see how muddy it is. The unprecedented rain and runoff through our entire lake system has simply overwhelmed our treatment capacity,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in the statement.

Austin Water’s more than 1 million customers have been told —

Reduce water use as much as possible to ensure adequate supply is available for basic needs, fire protection, public health and safety.

Boil water intended for consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for three minutes. In lieu of boiling water, you may use bottled water.

Businesses should not use drinking fountains or soda fountains that rely on tap water.

The boil-water notice prompted a rush on bottled water at grocery stores such as H-E-B, where shelves were emptied of supplies.

