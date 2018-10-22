DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A citizen tax financed agency built to transport children to school, became a criminal slush fund for elected leaders who received payments from private businessmen.

Monday, another one of those leaders pleaded guilty to a federal crime. Larry Duncan, former President of Dallas County Schools (DCS), a now defunct bus transportation agency, confessed to tax evasion. Duncan was part of a federal investigation into bribery, conspiracy and kickback allegations surfacing from multi-million dollar contracts with a camera vendor and DCS.

The company, Force Multiplier Solutions (FXS) established $70 million in operation agreements with DCS to use stop arm cameras on the agency’s buses.

FXS President Robert Leonard provided close $250,000 in campaign contributions to Duncan, according to federal agents. Duncan admitted to spending $184,000 of the contributions on personal items.

Duncan is also a former Dallas City Council member. In August, former Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the DCS investigation. FXS President Leonard also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

To date, federal investigators have charged five people with crimes related to DCS public corruption investigation.

Duncan will be sentenced in March. He faces one year in prison.