Filed Under:air duct, air vent, dfw, dog, fire department, firefighters, heating duct, Rescue, trapped animal

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — It wasn’t a cat in a tree, but a dog in a heating duct that took firefighters to a home in Virginia.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department arrived Friday night to find the small dog trapped in the HVAC system.

Video shows firefighter Mark Williams cutting a hole in the basement ceiling to retrieve the dog.

The department says it was a “happy and pawsitive outcome fur all!”

