Massive Turnout On First Day Of Early Voting In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across North Texas there was a record turnout at the polls on the first day of early voting in the midterm elections.

The line wrapped around Marsh Lane Baptist Church Monday night, the wait to vote was around 45 minutes. Voters said annoying as the wait was, it’s worth it.

“That’s the only thing we have is one vote each,” Paul Cooper said.

“People paid for us to have the right to do this so it’s important,” Douglas Box said.

“If you don’t vote you don’t have a say in what happens in this country,” Tammy Fontenot said.

Across North Texas, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin County’s voter turnout on the first day of early voting was more than double compared to the midterm election.

In Dallas County, more than 57,000 people voted. In Tarrant County, more than 40,000 people voted. In Collin County, more than 30,000 people voted.

“It’s really in line with what we did with the presidential first day of voting two years ago,” Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said.

“The voters are really now engaged in the politics, engaged with the candidates,” Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said.

North Texas election administrators say they don’t expect to see a turnout like this every day during early voting, but predict another rush as November 6 nears.

Before you come out to vote, you can check wait times at polling places near you online.

Dallas County

Collin County

Tarrant County