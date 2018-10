ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot in the head in a road rage incident in South Arlington Monday night, Arlington Police confirm.

It happened in the westbound lane of I-20 near Collins. Part of that area is blocked off to traffic as of 9:00 p.m.

Police said the man’s wife and kids were in the vehicle, but they were not hurt.

No word on the victim’s condition.

The shooter left the scene in an SUV.