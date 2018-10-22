NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was no winner last week for the Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery drawings so now the jackpots for both have swelled to an historic amount in the U.S.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.6 billion, the largest ever.

The Powerball jackpot is at $620 million. Combined both jackpots are at $2.2 billion.

In Arlington, Chuck’s Grocery Store is known for selling several winning lotto tickets over the years.

The owner, Lupe Beltran said people are flocking to buy their tickets there.

“A lot of excitement. A lot of people were excited and thinking about what they would do with their money,” said Beltran.

Experts say the odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

Powerball odds are 1 in 292 million.

The chances of winning both are said to be at 1 in 88 quadrillion.

Excitement over the lottery also brought out more lotto hopefuls to Fuel City gas stop in Haltom City on Monday.

Mega Millions will draw on Tuesday night and Powerball on Wednesday.